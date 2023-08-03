The Florida Public Archaeology Network has received a nearly $100,000 grant to fund a project called “People of the Apalachicola Region: Exploring cultural heritage as a vector for ecosystem planning, management and adaptation.”

The Florida Public Archaeology Network, a program of the University of West Florida, has received a nearly $100,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fund a project called “People of the Apalachicola Region: Exploring cultural heritage as a vector for ecosystem planning, management and adaptation.”
The project aims to provide a more representative interpretation of heritage in the Apalachicola area; inform management decision-making for both heritage and environmental resources impacted by climate and human pressures; and guide future research into impacts and issues these resources may be facing.
Archaeologist Nicole Grinnin, who serves as the interim executive director of the project said the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve expressed a real need for more research into local heritage resources.
Grinnan’s team will explore the interaction between people and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve environment and how they have interacted over time by encouraging participation in an online survey and community workshops in and around the Reserve.
They will also seek to learn how climate change has impacted archaeological sites in the Apalachicola area over time and what the impact would be if those sites were lost.
The team will use digital modeling and on the ground monitoring to learn what sites are most at risk of loss.
The project will run from October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024.
