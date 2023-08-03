Thursday, August 3, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — August 3rd

AUGUST 3, 2023

Highlights

Two Fish Passage Funding Opportunities Now Open, One Focused on Tribes

750x500-penobscot-veazie-dam-removal-credit-Penobscot-River-Restoration-Trust

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, NOAA is seeking proposals for fish passage projects that will reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish around the country.

Report on Entanglement Risks to Whales from Knots in Fixed Gear Fishing Buoy Lines

The new report’s findings support NOAA Fisheries’ initial determination to not approve knots as weak insertions for buoy lines under Take Reduction Team regulations. And visit our Atlantic Large Take Reduction Team Plan to learn more details.

Sea Grant and NOAA Fisheries Announce 2023 Joint Fellowship Recipients

NMFS Sea Grant fellows headshots

Sea Grant and NOAA Fisheries have announced the 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipients. Six population and ecosystem dynamics doctoral fellows and one marine resource economics doctoral fellow were selected through a competitive selection process. The joint fellowship program is a successful workforce development effort to train highly qualified professionals for NOAA’s science-based approach to fisheries management.

Debunking Common Shark Myths

lemon_shark_caught_in_gulfspan

We're taking a look at some common misconceptions surrounding shark populations and their management. Get the facts.

West Coast

Answering the Call: California Academy of Sciences

transient-killer-whale-cal-academy

The California Academy of Sciences responds to reports of deceased marine mammals along 400 miles of California’s coastline. They are a key partner in immediate response and long-term research on the sustainability of our ocean’s ecosystems.

Pacific Islands

Science Blog: My Sea Kit

Erin holding a tuna

NOAA Pacific Islands Region observer Erin Smeltzer describes a vital part of any trip out to sea: the “sea kit.”

Southeast

Science Blog: A Rare Sighting of Endangered Rice’s Whales

750x500-SEFSC-Rice-swhale-newfeature

During a vessel survey in the Gulf of Mexico, scientists sighted Rice’s whales. Rice’s whales are endangered, and each sighting of this species is important to building our scientific understanding of the population.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Funding to Support Research on Climate Change Effects on Fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay

blue-crab-credit-NOAA-Chesapeake-Bay-Office

NOAA is recommending $1.5 million to support six new projects that will explore the connections among climate change, habitat, and fisheries. Some of the funded projects will quantify how climate change is affecting the habitats needed by different Chesapeake Bay species.

Massachusetts Dam Removals to Allow Return of River Herring After 200 Years

2000x1333-armstrong-dam-view-NOAA

With $2 million in funding from NOAA Fisheries under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Town of Braintree, Massachusetts, will remove two dams, restoring 36 miles of habitat for migratory fish.

Short-Term Tagging of Rare Whale Takes a Step Forward

1500x1124-tagged-whale-nefsc

Dropping tags from drones holds promise for non-invasive, effective, efficient deployment under challenging conditions.

Upcoming Deadlines

August 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program

August 21: Comments due for Proposed Rules to Revise Regulations Implementing the Endangered Species Act

August 21: Letters of intent due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

September 12: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

October 17: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Green Sea Turtles

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

August 7: Webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 16: Shark Management

August 7–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 10: Hawaii, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 12: Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Woods Hole Science Stroll at NOAA Fisheries Woods Hole lab

August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 16: Meeting of the Northwest Atlantic Fishery Organization Consultative Committee

August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 23: Saipan, in-person public webinar on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

