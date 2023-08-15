Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Florida’s red snapper season has been expanded to include 17 more fishing days

Florida’s red snapper season has been expanded to include 17 more fishing days. 

 

Last week the state added every Friday through Saturday in September as well as Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day to the season.

 

The Fall season already included all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday.

The 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper. 

 

This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

 

For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.

 

You can do that for free on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

 




