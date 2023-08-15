The need to find a new permanent location for the Franklin County Supervisor of Elections office could move the county planning and zoning and building department offices to Eastpoint.
The current elections office on Avenue F in Apalachicola is pretty old, and it has issues like a leaky roof and an Air Conditioner that sometimes goes out.
But most importantly, the elections office needs a site that is secure to protect the voting machinery.
The County plans to relocate the Elections office into the courthouse annex in Apalachicola, which requires finding a new site for the P and Z and building departments.
The new site may be the old Gulf State Bank building on the corner of Highway 98 and Island Drive in Eastpoint.
The building is for sale for about 1. 2 million dollars.
It would allow the Planning and Zoning office to begin using it almost immediately, and it could be expanded to allow for additional uses in the future.
The county commission has agreed to allow the county attorney to begin negotiations with the building owner.
