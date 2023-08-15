A volunteer from Franklin County is needed to join the Byway Management Authority.
The Byway Management Authority governs the Big Bend Scenic Byway, a 220-mile corridor that spans three counties including Franklin, Leon and Wakulla Counties, seven national parks, two national wildlife refuges, two watersheds and numerous cultural and historic resources.
It is the longest individual state scenic highway in Florida.
The byway was created to help the growing eco-tourism market in the area, as well as remind local people about some of the beautiful natural and historic sites we drive by every day.
The management authority has representatives from multiple counties, governments, agencies, and businesses along the Byway.
The group meets quarterly and would like Franklin County representation.
If you are interested in learning more, contact County Coordinator Michael Moron at michael@franklincountyflorida.gov
