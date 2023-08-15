FloridaCommerce this week awarded $1.2 million for community planning projects around the state, including a few in Franklin County.
The money is coming through the Community Planning Technical Assistance grant program which provides funding for counties, cities and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, as well as to protect environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning.
The City of Apalachicola was awarded $75,000 to create a Workforce Housing Plan that will address viable solutions to the lack of workforce housing in the city.
Franklin County was awarded $50,000 to update the Franklin County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance to foster smart growth and diversity of commercial and residential development.
The City of Mexico Beach was also awarded $75,000 to develop a 20 Year Community Master Plan in coordination with the City's Hurricane Michael Recovery and Rebuilding process to grow the community while protecting environmentally sensitive lands and natural resources.
