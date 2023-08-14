Franklin County is beginning the process of replacing three more dune walkovers on St. George Island.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission agreed to hire a company called MRD and Associates for construction, engineering, and inspections for the dune walkovers and to begin advertising for a company to do the work.
The walkovers that will be replaced are at 8th, 9th and 10th streets west as they were ranked to be in the worst condition by the Parks Department.
It has become necessary to replace the walkovers as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the structures safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed to allow people to access the beach while protecting the sand dunes topography and native vegetation.
Not only will the walkovers be replaced, but the project also includes planting sea oats and placing parking stops and post and rope barricade to prevent vehicles from parking on the dunes.
The replacement of the dune walkovers will likely begin after the end of sea turtle nesting season, which is October 31st.
The project will be funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission agreed to hire a company called MRD and Associates for construction, engineering, and inspections for the dune walkovers and to begin advertising for a company to do the work.
The walkovers that will be replaced are at 8th, 9th and 10th streets west as they were ranked to be in the worst condition by the Parks Department.
It has become necessary to replace the walkovers as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the structures safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed to allow people to access the beach while protecting the sand dunes topography and native vegetation.
Not only will the walkovers be replaced, but the project also includes planting sea oats and placing parking stops and post and rope barricade to prevent vehicles from parking on the dunes.
The replacement of the dune walkovers will likely begin after the end of sea turtle nesting season, which is October 31st.
The project will be funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment