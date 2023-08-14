Franklin
County is looking for a volunteer to participate on the Franklin County Local
Technology Planning Team.
This
committee works with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to find grant
money to expand high speed internet services around the county and to pinpoint areas
that are underserved and need better internet access.
The
technology planning team includes one resident from each of the county’s five
districts as well as representatives of each city.
Pat
O’Connell, of St. George Island, who headed the group, recently resigned – so volunteers
should live in District 1
It would also help if you come from fields like
education, library, health, business, public safety, tourism, or the local
internet service provider sector.
The group meets 4 times a year.
If
you are interested in joining the Local Technology Planning Team, please submit
a letter of interest to County Coordinator Michael Moron as soon as
possible to michael@franklincountyflorida.gov.
