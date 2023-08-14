FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Carter is a 6-month-old Chocolate Lab mix and one of the group that was rescued by the FCSO last week living in deplorable conditions. Even after enduring extreme neglect, Carter is a sweet and loving puppy. He is so happy to be here with a full tummy, comfy bed and AC and we can't wait to see how ecstatic he will be when he is in a loving home.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
