St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Nyx! I am a 1-year-old dilute tortoiseshell. I came to the shelter with my 6 kittens who have all found their forever homes. I am ready for mine! I am friendly with people and other cats. I love treats and sunbathing out on the catio. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
