There will soon be signs on the county-owned fishing piers in Eastpoint and St. George Island urging people not to jump off of them.
In recent years there have been a few incidents where people have jumped off the piers into the Bay, and many of them died.
County Commissioners said part of the problem may be that people, particularly visitors, are not aware of the strong currents in the Bay, because the surface generally looks pretty placid.
They may also assume that the Bay is very deep, which it generally is not, so instead of jumping into the 20 feet of water they think is there, it more like 5 to 7 feet, and someone can easily break a leg or worse.
The signs will be located at the entrances to the piers so fishermen and other pedestrians will see them.
The action is being taken at the request of the sheriff’s office, who have had to deal with the aftermath of people jumping.
