Make sure to keep your eyes on the skies this weekend as the Perseid meteor shower will peak over the next few days.
The Perseids generally start in mid-July and end in later August.
They are expected to peak on August the 13th.
These meteors are named for the constellation Perseus the Hero.
If you trace the paths of the meteors backwards, they seem to be coming from that constellation.
But it really doesn’t matter if you know where the Perseus is or not.
The Perseids are a dependable meteor shower.
They shoot all across the sky – often leaving persistent trains – and occasionally lighting things up with bright fireballs.
At its peak, the Perseids typically produce 80 or more meteors per hour.
You don’t need anything special to see the meteor shower except a clear, open sky.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment