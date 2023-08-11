Scientists at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have increased their prediction for the ongoing 2023 Atlantic hurricane season from a near-normal level of activity to an above-normal level of activity.
NOAA forecasters have increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60 percent - in May they predicted a 30 percent chance of an above normal season.
The likelihood of near-normal activity is now about 25%, down from the 40% chances outlined in May's outlook.
NOAA’s update calls for 14-21 named storms, of which 6-11 could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater.
Of those, 2-5 could become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater.
Forecasters believe that current ocean and atmospheric conditions, such as record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures, are likely to counterbalance the usually limiting atmospheric conditions associated with the ongoing El Nino event.
The Atlantic basin has already seen five storms this season that have reached at least tropical storm strength, including one hurricane already.
An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
