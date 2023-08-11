If you are interested in attending Gulf Coast State College this fall,
the college will hold a “Super Saturday” registration event on Saturday.
The “Super Saturday” event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.
It’s an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the fall 2023 semester and for current students who need to register for classes.
Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.
Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process.
You can get more information at gulfcoast.edu/supersaturday.html
Friday, August 11, 2023
