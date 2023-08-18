Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to spend about 17 thousand dollars to smooth out Timber Island Road in Carrabelle.
The road was recently resurfaced, but there have been a number of complaints about the rough transition from the road to the bridge deck.
The issue was bad enough to be considered a safety concern so District 3 commissioner Jessica Ward agreed to spend some of her paving funds to fix the problem.
There were three bids on the job, which ranged from about 15,500 dollars to just over 28 thousand dollars.
The winning bid was from Jason white Construction in Eastpoint for 15,500 dollars.
