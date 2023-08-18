Some money raised through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council might soon be used to enhance public safety services in the community.
The Tourist Development Council is funded through a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County.
Last year the TDC raised about 3.4 million dollars.
The revenue is reinvested in the county by funding tourist related facilities including local museums and beach park facilities like restrooms, playgrounds, boat ramps and parks and beach accessibility improvements.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to increase the number of visitors who come here.
Under a rule approved by the legislature this year, up to 10% of Tourist Development Sales Tax proceeds can now be allocated for public safety services including emergency medical services and law enforcement services, which are needed to address impacts created by increased tourism.
Before that can happen, the TDC will have to update its spending plan which will have to be approved at a public hearing before the county commission.
The commission agreed this week to begin the process and schedule the public hearing.
