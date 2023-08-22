Franklin County Commissioners have approved the
use of golf carts at Bald Point.
Last week, the County Commission held a public
hearing to consider allowing people to drive golf carts on Bald Point Road.
Golf carts were recently approved for Alligator
Point, and this extends the approval to include Bald Point Road, which reaches about
3 miles from Alligator Drive to Bald Point State Park.
It also includes any side roads that connect to
Bald Point Road.
The County
did agree to lower the speed limit on Bald Point Road to 30 miles an hour, as a
safety precaution.
Any golf carts used at Bald Point will have to have the minimum safety
equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view mirror, and
reflectors on the front and rear.
Any golf carts used at night will also need headlights and brake
lights.
Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16 years or older with a
valid driver’s license.
