Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners have approved the use of golf carts at Bald Point

Franklin County Commissioners have approved the use of golf carts at Bald Point.

 

Last week, the County Commission held a public hearing to consider allowing people to drive golf carts on Bald Point Road.

 

Golf carts were recently approved for Alligator Point, and this extends the approval to include Bald Point Road, which reaches about 3 miles from Alligator Drive to Bald Point State Park.

 

It also includes any side roads that connect to Bald Point Road.

 

The County did agree to lower the speed limit on Bald Point Road to 30 miles an hour, as a safety precaution.

 

Any golf carts used at Bald Point will have to have the minimum safety equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view mirror, and reflectors on the front and rear.

 

Any golf carts used at night will also need headlights and brake lights.

 

Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license.

 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment