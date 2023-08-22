Paddy's Raw Bar will host its 10th annual Pork off for the Pink Out fundraiser on Labor Day, September the 4th.
The Pork Off for the Pink Out is a local BBQ cook-off and if you want to take part, you need to register at Paddy's Raw Bar on East Pine Avenue on St. George Island.
This year they are adding two “crowd favorite” competitions, a Brunswick Stew competition and a Deviled Egg competition.
The cost to compete is 50 dollars, and the money benefits Franklin Needs Inc. to provide financial assistance for those fighting breast cancer in Franklin County.
Even if you don't plan to compete, you are invited to come out to Paddy's Raw Bar on Labor Day where they will have RIB and BBQ plates with sides on sale starting at 11am.
Plus, they will have Live music, a DUNK TANK, and a guaranteed good time for everyone.
Again, if you would like to take part in the cook-off, be sure to contact Paddy's Raw Bar as soon as possible to get signed up.
