Restoration work on the historic Raney House in Apalachicola could begin as early as this week.
The home is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola and is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society.
The Raney House was completed in 1838; it was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.
The restoration work will include replacing the columns on the front of the historic building, painting the exterior, and doing selective restoration of the 28 windows along with other smaller projects.
The Historical Society was awarded a 250-thousand-dollar grant from the state of Florida in 2022 to help fund the project, and also raised over 70 thousand dollars locally.
Once the work begins, the house will be closed to the public until the windows are replaced which should only take a few weeks.
