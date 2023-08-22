There could soon be another public beach access point on St. George Island.
There is a five-foot-wide piece of property between Sunset Beach and 300 Ocean Mile, which are located on the Eastern end of St. George Island just before the state park.
The Franklin County Commission has agreed to conduct a survey to determine exactly where the property lies so they can make it accessible to the public.
Once complete, it will be the easternmost public beach access on the St. George Island.
