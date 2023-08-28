Franklin County has issued a voluntary evacuation for all barrier
island, low lying areas, mobile homes, and RV parks as of 11:30AM.
We will also be opening sandbag locations today for 1:30PM - 5:00PM.
We are no longer providing filled sandbags, we will have empty bags and
sand available at each location, bring your own shovel.
We will have a small stock of filled sandbags for people who may not be
able to physically fill them themselves.
The sandbag locations are listed below:
The Old State Yard- 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL
Vrooman Park- 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL
Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL
http://live.oysterradio.com/
