Monday, August 28, 2023

Franklin County has issued a voluntary evacuation for all barrier island, low lying areas, mobile homes, and RV parks as of 11:30AM

We will also be opening sandbag locations today for 1:30PM - 5:00PM.

 

We are no longer providing filled sandbags, we will have empty bags and sand available at each location, bring your own shovel.

 

We will have a small stock of filled sandbags for people who may not be able to physically fill them themselves.

 

The sandbag locations are listed below:

The Old State Yard- 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL

Vrooman Park- 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL

Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL




