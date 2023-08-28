Monday, August 28, 2023

Idalia media guide from the UF/IFAS Extension program

 

Special edition for August 28, 2023

 

 

 

 

Let UF/IFAS help you provide science-based information to your audiences as you cover the storm named Idalia. The resources below represent some of the ready-to-use content available for immediate use. 

Permita que UF/IFAS le ayude a brindar información sobre el huracán Idalia con los siguientes recursos en español.

Contact us for any specific needs or interview requests >

 

 

 

 

NEWSY TOPICS | Content you can use in the coming days.

Find Your Frugal: Five tips to help you save on hurricane preparedness expenses

The second of this year's two-week sales tax holidays on hurricane preparedness supplies is currently underway, running until Sept. 8. Contact >

En español: Serie de ahorro para el consumidor: cinco consejos para ahorrar en la compra de suministros para huracanes. Contacto >

PSAs | From our water resource experts

 Well water routine maintenanceDownloadable >
 Septic system maintenance after floodingDownloadable >
 Well water safety after a hurricaneDownloadable >

En español:
 ¿Qué debe hacer si su sistema séptico está inundado? Puede descargar un mensaje pregrabado utilizando este enlace >

• Mantenimiento de rutina del agua de su pozoPuede descargar un mensaje pregrabado utilizando este enlace >

Floods, warm temperatures promote mosquito production

Eva Buckner, UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory Extension specialist, can explain the link between flooding and mosquito hatching, as well as steps people can take now to help quell the population. Contact > 

En español: Un experto de UF/IFAS explica qué esperar y cómo protegerse cuando las inundaciones y las temperaturas cálidas promueven el crecimiento de las poblaciones de mosquitos. Contacto >

Study: Some tree “defects” don’t predict whether a tree will fall in a hurricane

Just because a tree looks a bit odd or damaged, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to topple during a tropical storm or hurricane, new University of Florida research shows. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

Video news releases | These VO/SOTs can be used as a full package to run after an anchor lead-in, or cut in by a reporter. A full script is linked in the titles, which can be used to find soundbites or quotes for radio and newspaper outlets. Additional b-roll and interview content can be sent by request via WeTransfer. Contact us if you have any issues accessing content.

Pre- and/or post-storm | Food safety

Keith Schneider, UF/IFAS food safety expert, advises on what to look out for with refrigerated food if the power goes out.
Downloadable via Vimeo >

More on food safety: Q&A news release with Schneider, ‘When in doubt, throw it out’ and other food safety tips for power outagesContact > 

Pre- and/or post-storm | Well water contamination

Yilin Zhuang, UF/IFAS Extension water resources regional specialized agent, shares what well owners should do before a storm, and then afterward if flooding has occurred. Downloadable via Vimeo > 

Pre-storm | Hurricane tree safety research

Recent research from the University of Florida aims to identify which tree species are less likely to fail during a hurricane or storm event. Downloadable via Vimeo >

Post-storm | Floodwater mosquitoes

Once the waters recede, a new storm brews: mosquito breeding. Estelle Martin, UF/IFAS entomologist, says it takes two weeks for adults to emerge, so problems can be minimized by clearing containers of water. Downloadable via Vimeo >

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLUS: Disaster preparedness video playlist

IFAS-created videos detailing various preparedness tips, including a series related to boat preparations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other resources at your fingertips

 

 

 

 

More Hurricane Season news releases

The UF/IFAS News blog hosts our previous news releases. Check this space for new, Idalia-related content in the coming days.

Ask IFAS: Hurricane topics

Ask IFAS experts have compiled peer-reviewed information on everything from agricultural production needs in citrus and blueberriesto trees and home landscape concerns.

Disaster handbook

Over 300 pages of disaster recovery resources are available in English and en español.

Follow our social media feeds

The flagship UF/IFAS social media channels (find us on Twitter/XFacebook and Instagram) will be updated with useful storm resources for as long as Floridians may need them. Other local county Extension offices may also be helpful follows.

Infographics offer a visual interpretation

Share the full image, or use the information within. Faculty sources and peer-reviewed document URLs often appear right on the file.

Other blogs content

The Disaster Preparation category will continue to see new pieces added from experts around the state. Find information on preparing the inside of your home and water sources now.

 

 

 
  

The following breaks down our main hurricane resource repository, the UF/IFAS Disaster Preparation & Recovery website, disaster.ifas.ufl.edu.

Health, Home & Pets

No-cook meals; food and water safety; cleanup and repairs; and more information for families facing hurricane preparation and/or recovery.

Trees & Landscapes

Choosing wind-resistant trees, pruning recommendations, how to hire an arborist and other tips for the home landscape. 

Agriculture & Livestock

How to prepare fields, groves and nurseries; plus, the best ways to protect horses and livestock.

Natural Resources & Marine Industries

Recommendations for timberland and forested areas, fisheries and boat owners ahead of storms.

More Resources

Find peer-reviewed UF/IFAS Extension publications, such as a series on the Urban Forest Hurricane Recovery program, as well as links to other relevant organizations or government agencies. 

 
  

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

