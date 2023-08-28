Idalia media guide from the UF/IFAS Extension program

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
Special edition for August 28, 2023
Let UF/IFAS help you provide science-based information to your audiences as you cover the storm named Idalia. The resources below represent some of the ready-to-use content available for immediate use.
Permita que UF/IFAS le ayude a brindar información sobre el huracán Idalia con los siguientes recursos en español.
NEWSY TOPICS | Content you can use in the coming days.
Video news releases | These VO/SOTs can be used as a full package to run after an anchor lead-in, or cut in by a reporter. A full script is linked in the titles, which can be used to find soundbites or quotes for radio and newspaper outlets. Additional b-roll and interview content can be sent by request via WeTransfer. Contact us if you have any issues accessing content.
Pre- and/or post-storm | Food safety
Keith Schneider, UF/IFAS food safety expert, advises on what to look out for with refrigerated food if the power goes out.
Downloadable via Vimeo >
More on food safety: Q&A news release with Schneider, ‘When in doubt, throw it out’ and other food safety tips for power outages. Contact >
Pre- and/or post-storm | Well water contamination
Yilin Zhuang, UF/IFAS Extension water resources regional specialized agent, shares what well owners should do before a storm, and then afterward if flooding has occurred. Downloadable via Vimeo >
Pre-storm | Hurricane tree safety research
Recent research from the University of Florida aims to identify which tree species are less likely to fail during a hurricane or storm event. Downloadable via Vimeo >
Post-storm | Floodwater mosquitoes
Once the waters recede, a new storm brews: mosquito breeding. Estelle Martin, UF/IFAS entomologist, says it takes two weeks for adults to emerge, so problems can be minimized by clearing containers of water. Downloadable via Vimeo >
Other resources at your fingertips
The following breaks down our main hurricane resource repository, the UF/IFAS Disaster Preparation & Recovery website, disaster.ifas.ufl.edu.
Health, Home & Pets
No-cook meals; food and water safety; cleanup and repairs; and more information for families facing hurricane preparation and/or recovery.
Trees & Landscapes
Choosing wind-resistant trees, pruning recommendations, how to hire an arborist and other tips for the home landscape.
Agriculture & Livestock
How to prepare fields, groves and nurseries; plus, the best ways to protect horses and livestock.
Natural Resources & Marine Industries
Recommendations for timberland and forested areas, fisheries and boat owners ahead of storms.
More Resources
Find peer-reviewed UF/IFAS Extension publications, such as a series on the Urban Forest Hurricane Recovery program, as well as links to other relevant organizations or government agencies.
