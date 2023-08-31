Franklin County managed to avoid most of the worst effects of Hurricane Idalia, but high waters did impact many coastal areas.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall just before 8 AM on Wednesday in Keaton Beach, Florida.
It came in as a strong category 3 storm, and pushed a lot of water in front of it.
Much of that damage was to the east of Franklin County, though we were not unscathed.
A number of roads at Alligator Point and on St. George Island were underwater, even on Wednesday afternoon.
There was some minor wind damage around the county, mainly fallen branches, and some areas of the county had power outages, most of which were dealt with relatively quickly.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is asking that people report any damages to their homes and businesses.
To report any damages please email a description of your damage along with photos to EMFRANKLIN@franklinemergencymanagement.com
