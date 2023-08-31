The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently
collecting supplies to help people in Taylor, Dixie and Madison Counties, who were
hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia.
They have set up collection centers at various
locations around the county to accept items like batteries and bottled water,
toiletries and diapers, as well as cleaning supplies, pet food and gas cans.
They are not accepting food or clothes.
You can bring those items to The Ace Hardware in
Apalachicola or to the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library.
In Eastpoint you can go to Taylor’s Building Supply
or the Eastpoint Beer Company, and in Carrabelle you can take your donations to
the Carrabelle Ace Hardware.
Sheriff AJ Smith said they would really like to
collect enough money to buy 20 generators.
The generators they have in mind cost about 800
dollars each, so if you would like to make a financial donation to the cause
you can do that through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund.
You can find the link to do that on the sheriff’s
department website.
Or just follow the link below:
https://franklin-county-sheriffs-office-charity-fund.square.site/
