Thursday, August 31, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

August New Members
                                                                               
Apple Pie Partners LLC / Dairy Queen
Maria Lentz and David Harvey
75 Dogwood Dr
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Kuehl's Country Store
Heather Kuehl

S & K Sweet Treats and More
Shelly Stalker

Willow Brook Boutique LLC
Ashlynn Tobell
2481 Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

   Sun Chaser Fitness LLC
Rochelle Thayer
2315 Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Liberty Compact
Aaron Williams
2106 Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Elizabeth Pigott,
Realtor with Timbers and Tides
36 Ochlockonee St,
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Pigott Asphalt and Sitework, LLC
Rochelle Souders
12 Asphalt Way
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

St. Marks Waterfronts FL Partnership, Inc
Shadrach Hines
PO Box 5 
St. Marks, FL, 32355

CORE Aspirations Pilates, LLC
Laura Ring
27c Azalea Drive
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

J & J Generator Services
Melissa Spiers and Jerry Spiers
3700 Woodville Hwy
Tallahassee, FL, 32305

Discover Sopchoppy
Winky Rice and Nancy Paul
140 Municipal Ave.
Sopchoppy, FL, 32358

Sunshine Solar Panels
Dr. Daniel Kinsey
84 San Marcos Dr.
Crawfordville, FL, 32327 

Chamber and Member Events


A special exhibit about the Battle of Midway and Doolittle's Raiders. 
8/29 - 9/30


Bob Ross Painting Class - Painting Shell Point
9/2

Mermaid and Pirate Day at Shell Point Beach!
9/2
LAST CALL
Lunch & Learn - Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season
9/6


Ribbon Cutting for Dairy Queen
9/7

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
9/9, 9/23

Coastal Clean Up
9/16

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
9/16


Small Business Saturday - Cartoon Day
9/16

Rotary Club of Wakulla - Boots and Bingo 
9/16 - EVENT SOLD OUT
English Financial September Workshop: Savvy Social Security Planning for Boomers.
9/26
RSVP by 9/21

September Member Networking Luncheon
9/27

Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla - Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Joins Forces with Carrabelle Museums for Museum Day
9/30
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment