Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The 2023 Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend - Saturday September 2, and Sunday September 3, 2023, in George Core Park - Port St. Joe, Florida.
MUSIC LINE-UP
SEP 2:
Gates at Noon ET, Music at 12:30 pm ET:
· Dirty Little Billy – 12:30 PM -1:40 PM
· Flabbergasted Band – 2:10 PM – 3:20 PM
· Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree – 4:10 PM – 5:20 PM
· Jonn Del Toro Richardson – 5:50 PM – 7 PM
· Damon Fowler – 7:30 – 9 PM
SEP 3:
Gates at Noon ET, Music at 1 pm ET:
· Hot Mess – 1 PM – 2:10 PM
· Baby Gray – 2:40 PM – 3:50 PM
· Memphis Lightning – 4:30 PM – 6 PM
· Bo Spring Band – 6:30 PM – 8 PM
Featuring the best Arts & Crafts Vendors from the region and incredible food vendors including the BEST SEAFOOD ON THE COAST!
This is a TICKETED EVENT.
Buy your tickets in advance HERE or at the gate on days of show:
- One-Day pass $10 in advance | $15 at the gate
- Two-Day pass $20 in advance
Kids under 12 are FREE!
NO outside food or drinks allowed.
Bring your lawn chair.
We look forward to seeing you there!
