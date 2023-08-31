Thursday, August 31, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Deep South Land Development LLC has the correct knowledge, skill, and dedication to get the job done. You won't find harder workers or a more honest company for the task.


They offer:

·        Land Clearing

·        Site Prep

·        Hauling

·        Debris Removal

·        Excavation

·        Construction

·        Grading


Call them today and bring their project management skills and extensive experience to your next project.


Deep South Land Development LLC

(850) 227-6895

Deepsouthlanddevelopment@gmail.com

https://deepsouthlanddevelopmentllc.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Aqua Force, Inc is Northwest Florida's premier pressure washing service.

They are specialized in pressure washing, roof soft washing, irrigation rust removal, window cleaning.


Call Aqua Force today to request a free estimate!

﻿

Aqua Force. Inc

(850) 381-1527

AquaForceFL@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/gettheforce

The 2023 Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend - Saturday September 2, and Sunday September 3, 2023, in George Core Park - Port St. Joe, Florida.


MUSIC LINE-UP

SEP 2:

Gates at Noon ET, Music at 12:30 pm ET:

·        Dirty Little Billy – 12:30 PM -1:40 PM

·        Flabbergasted Band – 2:10 PM – 3:20 PM

·        Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree – 4:10 PM – 5:20 PM

·        Jonn Del Toro Richardson – 5:50 PM – 7 PM

·        Damon Fowler – 7:30 – 9 PM


SEP 3:

Gates at Noon ET, Music at 1 pm ET:

·        Hot Mess – 1 PM – 2:10 PM

·        Baby Gray – 2:40 PM – 3:50 PM

·        Memphis Lightning – 4:30 PM – 6 PM

·        Bo Spring Band – 6:30 PM – 8 PM


Featuring the best Arts & Crafts Vendors from the region and incredible food vendors including the BEST SEAFOOD ON THE COAST!

This is a TICKETED EVENT.


Buy your tickets in advance HERE or at the gate on days of show:

- One-Day pass $10 in advance | $15 at the gate

- Two-Day pass $20 in advance

Kids under 12 are FREE!

NO outside food or drinks allowed.

Bring your lawn chair.


We look forward to seeing you there!﻿

Scallop Festival Tickets

Job Opening

At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.


Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
  • Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
  • Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
  • Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
  • Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
  • Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
  • Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
  • Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
  • Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
  • Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.


Skills and Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Valid driver's license with clean driving record
  • Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
  • Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
  • Exceptional customer service skills


Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

License/Certification:

  • Driver's License (Required)

Job-related location requirement:

  • Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.

Work Location: In person

 

CONTACT:

Polly Romiti

The Appliance Solution

301 Long Ave

Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8216

www.theappliancesolution.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment