Franklin County saw a big jump in local unemployment between June and July.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.1 percent last month, up from 2.5 percent the month before.
156 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5095.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July, up from 2.6 percent the month before.
156 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.8 percent in July.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.7 percent.
