The Franklin County Commission will hold a special meeting this week to consider purchasing the old Gulf State Bank building in Eastpoint.
The County needs a building to relocate the Planning and Zoning and building departments so the elections office can move into the courthouse annex, where the elections machinery will be more secure.
The Gulf State Bank building on the corner of Highway 98 and Island Drive in Eastpoint would be a good location for the Planning and Zoning office because the county can begin using it almost immediately, and it could be expanded to allow for additional uses in the future.
The building will cost about 1.2 million dollars.
The county commission will meet this Wednesday morning at 11:30 to discuss and possibly take action on a sales contract to purchase the building.
The meeting is open to the public and will be available to attend virtually using zoom.
You can find out how to attend the meeting virtually at the Franklin County website at franklincountyflorida.com
