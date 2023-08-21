Monday, August 21, 2023

Join us in supporting your public library - the E-Newsletter from the Wakulla County Public Library

September 2023

ABOUT US
WAYS TO GIVE

Monthly E-Newsletter

Still Time to Renew Your Membership!


There is still plenty of time to renew your membership for 2023/2024. What does your membership do you might ask?! Great question! All proceeds raised by the Friends is used to support your local library through summer programming, special events and other literacy-focused activities. We also support our local schools through scholarships, book donations and more! For as little as $15 (for the year!), you can be a proud supporter of youth literacy!


Take Your Child to the Library Day: PIRATE EDITION


Join us at the Wakulla County Public Library for a day of celebrating all things PIRATE! See what all the library has to offer and meet the staff while playing games like 'Swab the Deck" and "Toss the Coconut."


Eat Pirate Grub provided by the Friends! Refreshments will be provided starting at 10:30am and are while supplies last.


Build your own floating pirate ship to take home (while supplies last), take a turn in our bounce house sponsored by BizCo Rentals and get your face painted!


Also, visit with so many other amazing community organizations and see what all they have to offer for families and children.


Costumes strongly encouraged!

RSVP via Facebook!

Sleep In Heavenly Peace Taking Applications!


Our friends over at Sleep In Heavenly Peace are taking applications for families in need of beds for their children!  They are a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need (and at no cost!).

Apply Here!

Mark Your Calendar! It's Time for Trick or Treat Storywalk!


The Friends, along with the Wakulla County Public Library and Wakulla County Parks & Recreation invite you to the 8th Annual Trick or Treat Storywalk! Come enjoy a FREE community event. A Lot of fun and laughter and a few frights. Community Partners will be in attendance to hand out candy and other treats. Food Trucks will be located in Hudson Park. If you would like to support this fun event candy donations are welcome at the public library leading up to the event. This has always been our biggest event and we look forward to seeing you there! Join the Facebook event: Click Here!

Get your t-shirts here!

Support the Wakulla County Public Library with the purchase & wearing of these great shirts. We have added a few new ones!

Purchase!

Recipes Needed!


The Friends need your recipes!! We are currently working with Wakulla County 4-H to create and publish a Wakulla County cookbook with all the best dishes inspired by our residents. If you would like to submit a recipe for consideration, please email us at friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com.

Books! Books! Books!


The Friends want to remind you of our Bookstore available at the Library. There you will find all types of books available for purchase for as little as $.25. We also offer copying and printing for a small fee. All proceeds from these services are reinvested back into the Library's youth programs.

seamless_pattern_books.jpg

CONGRATULATIONS to our July 2023 raffle winner - Lori Edwards! Enjoy your visit to Walmart!

Contact Us

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

PO Box 1737

Crawfordville, FL 32326

friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com

Officers

President - Lisa Herron

Vice President - Andrew Riddle

Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey

Secretary - Penny Mallow


Board Members

Desiree Gorman

Lauren Latham

Cathy Sellers

Sara Shadrick

Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment