Join us in supporting your public library - the E-Newsletter from the Wakulla County Public Library

Take Your Child to the Library Day: PIRATE EDITION
Join us at the Wakulla County Public Library for a day of celebrating all things PIRATE! See what all the library has to offer and meet the staff while playing games like 'Swab the Deck" and "Toss the Coconut."
Eat Pirate Grub provided by the Friends! Refreshments will be provided starting at 10:30am and are while supplies last.
Build your own floating pirate ship to take home (while supplies last), take a turn in our bounce house sponsored by BizCo Rentals and get your face painted!
Also, visit with so many other amazing community organizations and see what all they have to offer for families and children.
Costumes strongly encouraged!
