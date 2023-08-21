The St. James/Lanark Village Fire Department should have a new fire truck before the end of the year.
The legislature this year appropriated 450 thousand dollars to pay for a new fire truck.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission signed an agreement with a company called Ten-8 out of Bradenton, Florida to build the new fire truck at a cost of under 420 thousand dollars.
The fire truck will be fully outfitted, so there shouldn’t be much additional expense.
The fire truck is expected to be complete by early December.
