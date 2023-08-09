Franklin County, this month, opened qualifications from companies interested in overseeing a County-wide Dune Restoration Construction Project.
Only one company provided qualifications for the professional engineering and construction oversight services for the project.
That company is MRD and Associates Incorporated out of Destin.
Their qualifications have been given to the county engineer for review before a final decision is made next week.
The estimated $1.5 million dollar project will restore sand dunes and coastal hammocks at the two county beach park locations including the St. George Island Lighthouse Park and Carrabelle Beach Park.
It will include a county-wide dune vegetation project to install a varied vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches consisting of four miles of St. George Island, .8 miles along Carrabelle Beach, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1.2 miles of Bald Point.
The project will require nearly 172 thousand plants.
The objective of the project is to improve existing dune structures at public parks by increasing height, width and slopes of the dunes and to help beachfront property owners by planting vegetation to assist in the development and growth of the dunes on private property.
