Franklin County Commissioners are investigating how they can take over ownership of the Eastpoint library building.
The building, which sits on about 13 acres off of Hickory Dip Road, currently belongs to the Friends of the Library Organization.
The Friends group built the 5000 square foot structure; it was completed in 2013.
But now it is becoming a financial burden for the Friends.
There is still an outstanding loan from the USDA for over $165,000 as well as ever-increasing insurance, maintenance, and other costs related to the building.
County Commissioners said that since the library is a county department, they should also own the building where the library operates.
The commission voted this month to have staff and the county attorney investigate assuming or paying off the USDA loan and look at other aspects of taking over ownership of the library building.
