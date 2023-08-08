Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Franklin County’s youth soccer program is getting ready for a new season

The program is signing up children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.

 

You can register your children at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School today from 1 till 3 and at the Franklin County School today from 3 till 6.

 

There will also be a registration at the first Baptist School on Thursday at 5 PM.

 

All other registration days will be held at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola on August the 12th, 17th, 22nd and 26th.

 

Or you can register at any Centennial Bank location.

 

The cost to play is 50 dollars for the first child and 45 dollars for additional children.

 

The last day to register is Saturday, August the 26th.

 

The soccer program is also looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.

 

If you would like to help, call Betty Sasnett at 653-7598 for more information.





