Franklin County’s youth soccer
program is getting ready for a new season.
The program is signing up
children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.
You can register your children at
the Apalachicola Bay Charter School today from 1 till 3 and at the Franklin
County School today from 3 till 6.
There will also be a registration
at the first Baptist School on Thursday at 5 PM.
All other registration days will
be held at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola on August the 12th,
17th, 22nd and 26th.
Or you can register at any
Centennial Bank location.
The cost to play is 50 dollars
for the first child and 45 dollars for additional children.
The last day to register is
Saturday, August the 26th.
The soccer program is also
looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.
If you would like to help, call
Betty Sasnett at 653-7598 for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment