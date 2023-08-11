Friday, August 11, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Saturday, August 19 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Scallop Festival Tickets

LIVE Music Friday!

8/11 Salt Rock Band

8/18 Hunter Wall Band 

8/25 Salt Rock Band

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.

Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.

https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Walt Wood 7-10.

Fun cover songs from 1950's through present day! Classic rock, country, rock and roll, beach.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092438889295


T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083334159430

Coming up:

Tuesday August 15 – Singo

Wednesday August 16 – Evan Barber

Thursday August 17 – Janelle Frost

Friday August 18 – Reed Foley

Saturday August 19 – Smolderin’ Embers


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
