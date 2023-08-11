Friday, August 11, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: Special Exhibit.
7/18 - 8/26


Willow Brook Boutique Ribbon Cutting
8/10
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23

English Financial August Workshop - RSVP by August 17th
8/22
August Member Networking Luncheon 
8/23

Mommy and me painting class. - You are my Sunshine
8/25
Wilderness Survival Class at Sherlock Springs
8/26
Reservations must be paid by 8/19

Coastal Clean Up
9/16

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
9/16


Small Business Saturday - Cartoon Day
9/16

Rotary Club of Wakulla - Boots and Bingo 
9/16

Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla - Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
