Friday, August 11, 2023

Gulf Chamber Employment and Community Service Spotlight

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Thank you for taking extra care of our downtown!


We need HELP!


Attend this year's Scallop Festival at no cost, just volunteer a few hours each day!


No heavy lifting - help us with Will Call, Tickets or by selling merchandise.


Our market in Cape San Blas is looking to hire full time and part time help. Come by to pick up an application. We look forward to seeing you!

﻿

stjoeshrimp@yahoo.com

850-229-6224

Email Resume Today!

Scallop Cove Too at St. Joe Bay State Park is looking for several new deck hands to help run the park store.

The perfect person will be ready to take loving care of our rental fleet of boats, as well as our small retail store at the park. Boating experience, truck/ trailer driving (launching boats is part of the job) experience is crucial. The perfect person will also have an incredibly calm demeanor in the face of stressful situations, and customer service skills that leave everyone speechless.


Our park team has a great time, toes in the sand, sun in the hair and awesome customers looking to enjoy our bay and beaches. Can you keep that vibe alive and well when there is a mechanical issue with a boat?


Pay is flexible and dependents on experience ($15/hr minimum, and upward opportunity). This position can be either 2 or 3 days a week, with long days (9-11 hours) depending on weather and rental load. We have a company truck to haul fuel and move boats and trailers.


Your day will start around 8:30 at Scallop Cove to get gas cans filled up, a few cases of drinks and snacks loaded up, and then off to the park to gas boats up, stock the store, and get ready for the boat and kayak renters that will be filling the park daily. You're representing both Scallop Cove, and the State Park, so a clean driving record, and clean background are state requirements.


We're ready to chat if you feel like this might be up your alley!


Visit Scallop Cove

email Scallopcoveoncsb@gmail.com


Job Opening

At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.


Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
  • Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
  • Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
  • Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
  • Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
  • Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
  • Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
  • Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
  • Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
  • Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.


Skills and Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Valid driver's license with clean driving record
  • Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
  • Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
  • Exceptional customer service skills


Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

License/Certification:

  • Driver's License (Required)

Job-related location requirement:

  • Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.

Work Location: In person

 

CONTACT:

Polly Romiti

The Appliance Solution

301 Long Ave

Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8216

www.theappliancesolution.com

Email Us for More Information

Back to school is approaching fast and our college bound baristas are leaving.  We are now hiring for a part time position at The Joe Coffee shop @ 220 Reid Ave, downtown Port St Joe.


We have great pay with tips! No evening work. We love fun people so stop by and get an application!


  • 220 Reid Ave, Port Saint Joe, Florida
  • (850) 229-8065


Cable and Internet Installation Technician 

﻿

Position Overview:

 As a Broadband Specialist I (Field Technician), you will be primarily focused on new installations of our cable television and broadband services. You’ll drive a company van, go into customer homes, and represent Mediacom every day to our customers. You’ll also learn and perform a variety of duties including installation, changes of service, additional outlet installation, disconnection of service, payment collection, and any special requests customers may have regarding installation.


Company Benefits:

 Along with that rewarding feeling, you’ll be given the Power to Succeed in your career while enjoying ongoing training and a generous benefits package designed to be flexible and relevant to your needs. You'll find all sorts of advantages to joining the Mediacom team including:

  • Company provided vehicle and gas card!
  • Paid on the job training and opportunity to promote quickly!
  • Company provided tools, tablet, and phone!
  • Health, vision, and dental insurance!
  • Paid vacation, holidays and flex paid time off!
  • 401K with generous company match!
  • Pay increases through self-guided training!
  • Performance bonus potential of up to an hundreds of dollars per month after training!
  • Employee discounts on Mediacom services, where available. In areas where Mediacom services are not available, a reimbursement of internet/cable services are provided!
  • Education Enrichment up to $5,000 per year for qualified employees!
  • Company provided uniforms and boots!
  • Employee Wellness Program!


Position Responsibilities:

  • Make customer drop installations (exterior and interior) complete from tap to antenna terminals on customer equipment in both single and multiple unit dwellings, including pre-wired units.
  • Perform new connects, reconnects, requested and non-pay disconnects; add outlets; install and/or remove converters; perform upgrades and downgrades of service.
  • Analyze picture quality and judges’ acceptability of picture delivered following installation of cable service.
  • Work with connectors, fasteners and wire and use hand tools.
  • Use customary CATV hand and power tools in performance of job duties.
  • Complete appropriate paperwork functions as prescribed by system management.
  • Read signal levels through use of field strength meter; add and subtract levels in installation problems; install connectors on different types of drop cable; maintain proper clearances; install tap-off devices.
  • Climb poles with proper equipment (safety belt, safety strap and climbers), ladders or other structures as needed.
  • Lift and carry loads up to 75lbs (including line ladder); Work within limited confines, such as crawl spaces.
  • Properly use, store and maintain a VOM or DMM to check for “open” or “short” online as well as AC and DC voltages.
  • Read general drop system layouts from blueprints.
  • Inform customers of FCC Rules and Company policies as they pertain to customers.
  • Drive company vehicles in performance of job duties; use bucket truck. Perform proper vehicle upkeep and maintenance.
  • Generate additional company revenue through effective sales techniques and by offering information about product options, sales campaigns, and promotions.
  • Perform other duties such as clean-up and salvage of wrecked out materials; provide general assistance to other employees as directed.


 Position Requirements:

  • No experience required.
  • High school diploma or GED required; trade school training preferred.
  • Valid driver’s license required: satisfactory driving record required.
  • General level of mechanical and consumer devices knowledge
  • Ability to interact and communicate with customers and co-workers.
  • Ability to work in high or tight spaces.
  • Ability to work in all weather conditions and at various heights.
  • Ability to work flexible work hours, including evenings, weekends, holidays, and overtime as required.


 Physical Requirements:

  • Physical effort represented by frequent handling of heavy objects (approx. 50-100 lbs.) and materials, or heavy hand tools.


Mediacom Communications

Casandra Carlisle (Casey)

708 Hwy 98 Mexico Beach, FL 32456

(850) 934-7711

casandra.carlisle@mediacomcc.com

APPLY TODAY!
