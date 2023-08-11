Gulf Chamber Employment and Community Service Spotlight

Scallop Cove Too at St. Joe Bay State Park is looking for several new deck hands to help run the park store.
The perfect person will be ready to take loving care of our rental fleet of boats, as well as our small retail store at the park. Boating experience, truck/ trailer driving (launching boats is part of the job) experience is crucial. The perfect person will also have an incredibly calm demeanor in the face of stressful situations, and customer service skills that leave everyone speechless.
Our park team has a great time, toes in the sand, sun in the hair and awesome customers looking to enjoy our bay and beaches. Can you keep that vibe alive and well when there is a mechanical issue with a boat?
Pay is flexible and dependents on experience ($15/hr minimum, and upward opportunity). This position can be either 2 or 3 days a week, with long days (9-11 hours) depending on weather and rental load. We have a company truck to haul fuel and move boats and trailers.
Your day will start around 8:30 at Scallop Cove to get gas cans filled up, a few cases of drinks and snacks loaded up, and then off to the park to gas boats up, stock the store, and get ready for the boat and kayak renters that will be filling the park daily. You're representing both Scallop Cove, and the State Park, so a clean driving record, and clean background are state requirements.
We're ready to chat if you feel like this might be up your alley!
Visit Scallop Cove
email Scallopcoveoncsb@gmail.com
