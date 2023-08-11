Friday, August 11, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

 

Hi, I'm Junior! I am a 3-year-old bulldog mix. I have been at the shelter for over a year because I am a bulldog and I am black so I get looked over. I am a very sweet boy who loves going on leisurely walks and getting snuggles from the staff. I am good with most other dogs and don't seem to mind cats. If someone would give me a chance, I would make a wonderful companion! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends! 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment