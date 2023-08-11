St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Junior! I am a 3-year-old bulldog mix. I have been at
the shelter for over a year because I am a bulldog and I am black so I get
looked over. I am a very sweet boy who loves going on leisurely walks and
getting snuggles from the staff. I am good with most other dogs and don't
seem to mind cats. If someone would give me a chance, I would make a
wonderful companion! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment