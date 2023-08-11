Friday, August 11, 2023

The Franklin County Commission has applied for a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The Franklin County Commission has applied for a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed almost 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.

The JAG Program provides critical funding necessary to support a range of programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.

In previous years, the grant provided Franklin County with over 37 thousand dollars which was used to hire a drug investigation officer.

The county expects this year’s award will be for about the same amount.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment