The Franklin County Commission has applied for a Edward Byrne
Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The grant is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed almost 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.
The JAG Program provides critical funding necessary to support a range of programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.
In previous years, the grant provided Franklin County with over 37 thousand dollars which was used to hire a drug investigation officer.
The county expects this year’s award will be for about the same amount.
