Friday, August 25, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Hello 2024 St Joe SENIORS!!! Sweet Bunz Donuts and St Joe Nutrition would like to invite you all to start off this Football Season with our Tailgate Blackout Breakfast in your honor this Friday morning from 7am-7:45am here at St Joe Nutrition!


Stop by for a yummy Kick-Off with us and enjoy your very own FREE Breakfast Bar! 


316 Reid Ave|Port St Joe, FL

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Thank you for taking extra care of our downtown!


Saturday, September 2, at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Vision Care in Gulf County

PanCare Health now offers a monthly schedule for vision care services in Port St. Joe, making it easier and more accessible for local residents! This monthly service will replace the vision bus that visits the area. Today is the first day of on-site vision appointments at their Port St Joe clinic at 401 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd.


Their next scheduled vision appointment day is

﻿August 31st

Appointment times need to be made prior by calling 850-387-8048.


They will now provide the following services,

  • Eye exams provided by a Florida Board Certified Doctor of Optometry.
  • If prescribed, the opportunity to order eyeglasses at a discount.
  • Eyeglass fitting and care instruction provided by a Florida optician.
  • Annual eye exams provided, as needed.


PanCare Health is committed to providing affordable and high-quality health care to the community, and this new service is no exception. PanCare is dedicated to preserving the eyesight of rural and underserved populations.

Regular eye exams are essential for maintaining good eye health and preventing eye diseases. The new eye care service offered by PanCare Health will make it easier for patients in Port St. Joe to receive the care they need.

 

Mission: To protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, & community efforts.

 

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook.

LIVE Music Friday!


8/25 Salt Rock Band

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Joseph Brooks 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter

Singer/Songwriter


Saturday – Open 5-10. Shawn Shirley 7-10.


Coming up:

Tuesday August 29 – Riley Anderson

Wednesday August 30 – Charley Haas

Thursday August 31 – Daniel Neihoff

Friday September 1 – Caleb King

Saturday September 2 – Matt Law


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings?

