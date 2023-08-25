Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Vision Care in Gulf County
PanCare Health now offers a monthly schedule for vision care services in Port St. Joe, making it easier and more accessible for local residents! This monthly service will replace the vision bus that visits the area. Today is the first day of on-site vision appointments at their Port St Joe clinic at 401 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd.
Their next scheduled vision appointment day is
August 31st.
Appointment times need to be made prior by calling 850-387-8048.
They will now provide the following services,
- Eye exams provided by a Florida Board Certified Doctor of Optometry.
- If prescribed, the opportunity to order eyeglasses at a discount.
- Eyeglass fitting and care instruction provided by a Florida optician.
- Annual eye exams provided, as needed.
PanCare Health is committed to providing affordable and high-quality health care to the community, and this new service is no exception. PanCare is dedicated to preserving the eyesight of rural and underserved populations.
Regular eye exams are essential for maintaining good eye health and preventing eye diseases. The new eye care service offered by PanCare Health will make it easier for patients in Port St. Joe to receive the care they need.
Mission: To protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, & community efforts.
Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
No comments:
Post a Comment