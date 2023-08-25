Friday, August 25, 2023

Time to save on hurricane supplies, a hornet to watch for, and more UF/IFAS news

 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon

@UF_IFAS

 

Facebook icon

@UFIFASNews

 

 

 

 

 

For the week beginning August 21, 2023

 

 

 

 

TIMELY NEWS | Just as storms start churning in the Tropics, Florida's second sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies is about to begin. The two-week consumer advantage starts Saturday.

Find Your Frugal: Five tips to help save on hurricane preparedness expenses

Brenda Marty-Jimenez, UF/IFAS Extension Broward County family and consumer sciences agent, says planning is key to saving time and money. She also recommends taking advantage of in-store specials and coupons. Contact >

En español: Serie de ahorro para el consumidor: cinco consejos para ahorrar en la compra de suministros para huracanes. Contacto >

What to put in your hurricane kit

Nelly Nelson, UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County family and consumer sciences agent, offers ideas for hurricane supplies for all members of the household, as well as how to store the items. Contact >

¡Nuevo! En español: Prepare su kit de suministros para huracanes. Contacto >

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Experts urge residents to watch for, report predatory yellow-legged hornets

A hornet spotted in Georgia could mean trouble for Florida’s imperiled honey bees if it spreads farther south. UF/IFAS honey bee experts are working with FDACS to spread the word on Vespa velutinaContact >

En español: Expertos de UF/IFAS instan a los residentes a reconocer y reportar los avispones de patas amarillasContacto >

Research: On the verge of developing a domestic industry for a valuable spice

The next stage of the UF/IFAS vanilla research, which began in 2017, will identify varieties with high yields, disease resistance, high vanilla content and nutrients in plants to develop the best fertilizer recommendations. Contact >

From hoops star to AI scientist, researcher hopes to help Florida farmers protect soil

Nikos Tziolas, assistant professor at the UF/IFAS Southwest Florida Research and Education Center, utilizes technologies like remote sensing, artificial intelligence and soil spectroscopy to investigate below-ground needs for success. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORE TIMELY NEWS | Football season is about to kick off.

Tailgate time, complete with Florida-grown foods and UF/IFAS cultivars

Potatoes, beef, citrus, avocados, tomatoes, sweet corn, strawberries... what's at your game day table? For Floridians and many others, it could have ties to UF/IFAS research. Contact >

Still fresh: See also this tailgate food safety information from a UF/IFAS food scientist.

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

University of Florida crea una encuesta para las comunidades hispanas

Una evaluación para identificar los intereses y necesidades de información en los temas referentes a los recursos naturales, vida silvestre y agricultura, que sean considerados de mayor relevancia para las comunidades hispanohablantes. Contacto > 

In English: University of Florida launches survey to improve accessibility of information for Hispanic communitiesContact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Invasive tegu at the 4-H farm

The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County office has ducks and geese on its 4-H farm. Agent Ken Gioeli discovered and trapped the creatures that may have been responsible for some disappearing eggs. Learn more about tegus in Florida > Contact >

Video stories: Honey Bee Lab celebrates five years since facility opened

Learn about the work of the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory as the team marks a milestone date. Contact >

Visual learning: Edible landscaping infographic

Learn about primary and secondary microplastics, and actions you can take to reduce microplastics entering the environment. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

¡Nuevo! En español: Jardín comestible amigable con Florida infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team

 

UF/IFAS Logo




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment