Governor
Ron DeSantis this week appointed eight people to the Florida High School Athletic
Association Board of Directors, including the Gulf County Superintendent of
Schools.
The Florida High School Athletic
Association is a not-for-profit organization designated by the Florida
Legislature that regulates all interscholastic activities of high
schools in Florida.
The Board of Directors is composed of
16 people representing public and private schools, school boards, and school
superintendents.
Members serve three-year terms.
On Tuesday, the governor named eight members to the board
including Jim Norton, the Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County.
Norton is also the President of the Lions Club and
was previously appointed to the Gulf Coast State College District Board of
Trustees.
His appointment, along with all of the others, are
subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
