Governor Ron DeSantis this week appointed eight people to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors, including the Gulf County Superintendent of Schools.

 

The Florida High School Athletic Association is a not-for-profit organization designated by the Florida Legislature that regulates all interscholastic activities of high schools in Florida.

 

The Board of Directors is composed of 16 people representing public and private schools, school boards, and school superintendents.  

 

Members serve three-year terms.

 

On Tuesday, the governor named eight members to the board including Jim Norton, the Superintendent of Schools for Gulf County.

 

Norton is also the President of the Lions Club and was previously appointed to the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees.

 

His appointment, along with all of the others, are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.




