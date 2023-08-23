Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Job Opening
At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
- Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
- Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
- Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
- Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
- Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
- Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
- Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
- Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
- Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.
Skills and Qualifications
- 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
- Strong leadership skills
- Valid driver's license with clean driving record
- Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
- Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
- Exceptional customer service skills
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour
Ability to commute/relocate:
- Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)
License/Certification:
- Driver's License (Required)
Job-related location requirement:
- Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.
Work Location: In person
CONTACT:
Polly Romiti
The Appliance Solution
301 Long Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850) 229-8216
www.theappliancesolution.com
