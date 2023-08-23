Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


Dr. Kelley Hensley with 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 recently sold her practice in Arkansas of 13 years to move with her family to the beautiful Port St. Joe area.


Dr. Kelley is Webster Technique certified (helping pregnant mamas with mal-positioned babies) and has extensive experience working with kids of all ages. She thoroughly enjoys serving the entire family quality chiropractic care.


Dr. Kelley is NAET Certified, which is a non-invasive allergy elimination protocol that involves muscle response testing.


𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

310 3rd St. Suite B, Port St. Joe, FL

info@thechirolifewellness.com

www.thechirolifewellness.com

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


Pass The Donuts is your GO-To for a breakfast of champions!

They offer amazing donuts, coffee, cinnamon rolls, cold brew, and breakfast sandwiches!!


They are located at 8300 CR 30-A, right across from the Indian Pass Raw Bar, next to the General Store.


You can pre-order online on their Facebook page and pickup on your schedule in the morning.


Pass The Donuts

https://www.facebook.com/IPPTD

(850) 771-1229

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧

Welcome The Roost – a new food truck offering delicious eats with amazing views of St. Joseph Bay! They are located right next to the Tap Root and are ready to serve you some mouthwatering staples including burgers, wings, nuggets, fries, onion rings and so much more!


Order online at https://www.toasttab.com/the-roost-psj and schedule your pickup!


The Roost

212 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

Order at: https://www.toasttab.com/the-roost-psj﻿

At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.


Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
  • Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
  • Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
  • Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
  • Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
  • Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
  • Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
  • Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
  • Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
  • Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.


Skills and Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Valid driver's license with clean driving record
  • Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
  • Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
  • Exceptional customer service skills


Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

License/Certification:

  • Driver's License (Required)

Job-related location requirement:

  • Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.

Work Location: In person

 

CONTACT:

Polly Romiti

The Appliance Solution

301 Long Ave

Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8216

www.theappliancesolution.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office




