Franklin County Commissioners this month agreed to expand its “Leave no Trace” ordinance to include Carrabelle, Alligator Point and Bald Point beaches.
The leave no trace ordinance was created in 2015 as a way to protect nesting sea turtles by banning people from leaving items like tents and beach chairs on public beaches on St. George Island overnight - items that are left out can be confiscated and destroyed at the landfill.
The county later expanded the rule to include penalties for people who dig holes on the beaches and don't fill them in before leaving the beach.
Holes are a big impediment to nesting sea turtles that have to crawl across the beach to lay their eggs near the dune line.
The board held a public hearing this month to consider expanding the rule to other beaches where sea turtles’ nest, including Carrabelle Beach and McKissack Beach, as well as the public beach areas at Alligator Point and Bald Point.
Currently, employees with the Parks and Recreation Department are tasked with going down the public beaches on St. George Island to remove any items that are left on the beach overnight.
Adding additional beaches to the ordinance will likely require that the county hire more workers for the parks and recreation department.
Commissioners said they will deal with that issue next Summer during their budget negotiations.
