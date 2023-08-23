Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter AUG/SEPT 2023

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
TIME IS FLYING!
DON'T MISS ANYTHING

Rio Carrabelle Gallery in Downtown Carrabelle invites you to kick off Labor Weekend at one of their popular First Friday art events, Friday, September 1st from 5:00-8:00 pm.

This laid-back, fun First Friday will feature real local art, live music, friendly folks, talented artists, and refreshments. Guests can enjoy the gorgeous paintings and art of some gifted, local artists while enjoying the sounds of some fabulous, live music along with lively conversation. Rio Carrabelle Gallery is excited to announce that the vibrant art of Cyndi Thau will continue to be on display as this wonderful, featured exhibit has been extended. Cyndi’s paintings reflect her love of nature and water and her fascination with light and shadow.

Guests will also enjoy the outstanding original art of Joe Kotzman, Roger Leonard, William Owen, Pat Moore, Bo May, and Barb Ryan.
 
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum

Presenting a special exhibit about the Battle of Midway and Doolittle's Raiders. This exhibit will open Tuesday, August 29 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, September 30. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. For more info call (850) 697-8575. Funded in part by the Franklin Co. Tourist Development Council.
MUSEUM DAY!
AN EXTRA SPECIAL DAY AT OUR 3 MUSEUMS
• Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will feature newly discovered sunken vessels from the Battle of Midway that recent technological advances have made possible as well as some of the technology used during WWII.





•  Carrabelle History Museum will highlight the prehistoric tools from our area’s native peoples, innovations in turpentine including the Herty pot, sponge diving technology, and advancements in shipbuilding from the late 1800s.

•  Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will focus on part of their new Fresnel lens exhibit to include August Fresnel’s development of a superior light bending apparatus which vastly improved the efficiency of lighthouse lamps, early inventors in light science, the evolution of fuels, and signaling innovations.
FISHING INFO can be found in the
2023 Florida Saltwater Fishing Regulations, eRegulations

For updates to the chart below visit their website.
CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!
September 2nd, 16th, and 30th!
HEADS UP!!
﻿
FALL EVENTS JUST AROUND THE CORNER!

Mark you calendars and tell all your friends!!
OCTOBER- anyone interested in participating by setting up a table and pass out candy, donate candy, or in any other way just let me know!
NOVEMBER- hosted by the Crooked River Lighthouse. Visit their website for info.
DECEMBER
SATURDAY DECEMBER 9th

Attention all Vendors & Boaters...

You are invited to participate!!
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival
and Boat Parade of Lights!!

Member vendor fee for selling items is $35; passing out info but no selling is free. Boat Parade Entry is Free!!!!

Just call (850-697-2585) or email me (chamber@nettally.com) and I will save your spot and send you the registration as soon as they are finalized.

Thanks for all your support through the years!
Our 2023 Membership Applications are available on our website,
or you may also stop by or give me a call 850-697-2585
We're all in this together!



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment