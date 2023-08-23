Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter AUG/SEPT 2023

Rio Carrabelle Gallery in Downtown Carrabelle invites you to kick off Labor Weekend at one of their popular First Friday art events, Friday, September 1st from 5:00-8:00 pm.
This laid-back, fun First Friday will feature real local art, live music, friendly folks, talented artists, and refreshments. Guests can enjoy the gorgeous paintings and art of some gifted, local artists while enjoying the sounds of some fabulous, live music along with lively conversation. Rio Carrabelle Gallery is excited to announce that the vibrant art of Cyndi Thau will continue to be on display as this wonderful, featured exhibit has been extended. Cyndi’s paintings reflect her love of nature and water and her fascination with light and shadow.
Guests will also enjoy the outstanding original art of Joe Kotzman, Roger Leonard, William Owen, Pat Moore, Bo May, and Barb Ryan.
