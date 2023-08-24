The Franklin County Commission on Wednesday agreed to move forward on the purchase of the old Gulf State Bank Building in Eastpoint.
The county plans to use the building for its Building and Planning and Zoning Departments which are currently located in the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
That would allow the County elections office to move into the courthouse annex, which would provide better protection for county voting machines and would also allow the county to stop paying rent on the location where the elections office is currently located.
Commissioners said the Gulf State Bank building would be a good location for the Planning and Zoning office because the county can begin using it almost immediately, and because it could be expanded to allow for additional uses in the future.
The price for building will fall between 950 thousand dollars and about 1.2 million dollars, depending on what the building is appraised for.
If the appraisals fall out of that range, the county or the seller could still cancel the purchase.
