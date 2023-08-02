Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Life’s short. Satisfy your sweet tooth! Mexico Beach Sweets is your go-to! They feature delicious ice cream, a HUGE variety of bagged and weighed candy, and unique gifts and toys.


They are conveniently located at 2802 C Highway 98, in Mexico Beach, FL.

Mexico Beach Sweets

2802 C Highway 98, in Mexico Beach, FL

mexicobeachsweets@gmail.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Tired of getting to your home away from home only to find something wrong?


Not Forgotten Home Watch Service will take your worries away and allow you to relax! They are an accredited home watch service company providing weekly, bi-weekly, and short-term home inspections for home owners in The Forgotten Coast.


Accredited and certified by the National Home Watch Association, Not Forgotten Home Watch Service is bonded, insured and NHWA Boot camp trained to spot any obvious issues that may arise while you are away. They utilize GPS enabled software to ensure complete recording.

They will monitor major systems, humidity, evidence of damage or entry, run water in all sinks etc. to keep P-Traps full etc. All services are customizable.

 

Not Forgotten Home Watch Service

(850) 323-2885

info@notforgottenhw.com

www.notforgottenhw.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 is ready to give you an enjoyable ride wherever you need to go!


Make your reservation for airport runs, or reserve them for your night out! They can also pick up food, beer etc.


Please call ahead of time for a booking.

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

Port St. Joe, FL

850-625-7409﻿

FIRST FRIDAY SIP & SHOP

FRIDAY AT 5 PM – 7 PM

Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!

Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

E Esthetics


Scallop Festival Tickets

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


