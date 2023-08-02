Franklin County commissioners have approved their designees to the Value Adjustment Board.
The Value Adjustment Board hears petitions from taxpayers regarding their tax assessments and homestead issues.
By law the board is made up of two county commissioners, one school board member, one local property owner and local business owner.
This month, county commissioners returned commissioner Jessica Ward to the board and added commissioner Ottis Amison.
They still need a citizen member for the board, so if you are interested in volunteering, you should be able to find all of the information on the county website at www.franklincountyflorida.com
The Franklin County School Board will have to name a member of its own as well as a member from the business community.
