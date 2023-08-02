The Florida Department
of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties is reminding parents to have their
children immunized as the new school year approaches.
Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious
infectious diseases by allowing the body to recognize and fight
vaccine-preventable diseases.
children entering preschool and grades K-12
are required to have vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles,
mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.
Local county health departments statewide are
providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering
school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming
school year.
Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders should
review their children’s immunization records to ensure they are ready for the
upcoming school year.
Students entering college are also encouraged
to ensure their immunizations are up to date.
Immunizations are available
at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties by appointment.
If you need a copy of
your child’s birth certificate you can just walk in.
