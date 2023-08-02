Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties is reminding parents to have their children immunized as the new school year approaches.

 

Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by allowing the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases.

 

children entering preschool and grades K-12 are required to have vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.

 

Local county health departments statewide are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.

 

Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders should review their children’s immunization records to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year.

 

Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

 

Immunizations are available at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties by appointment.

 

If you need a copy of your child’s birth certificate you can just walk in. 



