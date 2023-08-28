Monday, August 28, 2023

Schools in Franklin County will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday over concerns that Hurricane Idalia could bring strong winds to the area.

 

In Franklin County school closures include the consolidated school, the Apalachicola Bay Charter school and the Baptist School in Apalachicola.

 

It also includes the pre-kindergarten program and the learning center.

 

School Superintendent Steve Lanier said the closure is happening because of the possibility of tropical storm force winds and storm surge starting on Tuesday.

 

School policy is if there are sustained winds of 35 miles an hour, school buses will not run.  

 

The school system says it will reopen bright and early on Thursday.

 




