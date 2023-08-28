Schools in Franklin County will be closed on Tuesday and
Wednesday over concerns that Hurricane Idalia could bring strong winds to the
area.
In
It also includes the pre-kindergarten program and the
learning center.
School Superintendent Steve Lanier said the closure is
happening because of the possibility of tropical storm force winds and storm
surge starting on Tuesday.
School policy is if there are sustained winds of 35 miles an
hour, school buses will not run.
The school system says it will reopen bright and early on Thursday.
