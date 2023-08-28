Franklin County has issued a Voluntary Evacuation order for most coastal areas of the county.
A VOLUNTARY Evacuation order has been issued for all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island and St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas prone to flooding and as well as people in mobile homes and RV Parks.
The voluntary evacuation began at 11:30 Monday morning.
If you plan to shelter in place, please make sure all your needed supplies are on hand including medication, food, water, and pet supplies.
Franklin County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia and is currently activated to a Level 1.
